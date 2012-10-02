Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

David Testo played soccer professionally for 20 years. Then he announced he was gay. Why did his coming-out kill his athletic career?

SB Nation | 16 min (3,907 words)

Food and folly: The cultural obsession with eating organic is unrealistic.

The American | 10 min (2,575 words)

Noble animus: The real Count of Monte Cristo.

Literary Review | 5 min (1,167 words)