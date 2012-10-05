In July, I argued that there was not any relationship between state unemployment rates and changes in Obama’s strength over the last four years. Two months later, there still isn’t a strong relationship between state unemployment rates and changes in Obama’s strength since 2008, but state unemployment rates do look like they might be moving the polls.

It looks like I managed to cut out the axis labels, so let me briefly note that the x-axis is state unemployment and the y-axis is the growth in Obama's lead in the RCP average between the RNC and last Monday.

It’s not a perfect relationship. Since last Monday, a WAA poll in Nevada shows Obama up by double digits, although a poll in Virginia also shows Obama up by 9 points. On the other hand, Obama's standing in Iowa might be suppressed by a disproportionate share of automated, party-ID fixed polls. Of course, if you use the Huffington Post's charts instead of the RCP average, the correlation completely disappears.