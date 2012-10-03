Heading into the first debate, Obama holds a modest lead with approximately 49 percent of the vote.

In the last forty-eight hours, 14 national polls show Obama leading by 3.6 points, 49.1 to 45.5 for Romney. Is that tightening? Perhaps only 3 of the 13 national polls suggest clear movement in Romney’s direction, including two released today: NBC/WSJ, which showed Obama’s lead among likely voters falling from 5 to 3 points, and a National Journal survey showed a tied race. The latter poll would be especially significant if it could be compared to the prior National Journal poll, which showed Obama leading by 7 points, but tonight’s poll was conducted by a different firm than the one from last week, making it hard to render a direct comparison.

If we take the average of national polls at its word, then the race has tightened by about a point over the last week. As mentioned yesterday, most of this movement appears to be the result of Romney voters returning to his column, which is less significant than either a decrease in Obama’s support or an increase in Romney’s support beyond 47 percent—his ceiling so far in national polls. Further cutting against the significance of a shift in Romney’s direction is the absence of commensurate movement in the battleground states, at least not yet. Over the last 48 hours, surveys have shown Obama leading by 11 in Nevada, 9 in Virginia, 2 in North Carolina, and 15 in New Hampshire. It’s not that these polls are dead-on, it’s just we wouldn’t expect too many of them in a two or three point race.