If you didn’t spend fifteen minutes watching Fox News last night, so you could see the campaign bombshell that Matt Drudge had been hyping all afternoon, then that’s fifteen minutes you got to spend on a productive activity—clipping your toenails maybe, or counting the number of shags on your carpet. I wasn’t so lucky. I tuned in, because watching these events is part of my job description. The big revelation turned out to be a 2007 speech then-candidate Barack Obama gave to an audience of black ministers.

The speech had received considerable coverage during the 2008 election cycle. But the Daily Caller had since obtained the full video, in an "exclusive," including parts that contemporaneous accounts and video excerpts had omitted. Among them were passages where Obama praised the Reverend Jeremiah Wright and spoke extemporaneously about the raw treatment African-Americans have sometimes gotten from the U.S. government. According to the Daily Caller article, which contained no byline, “the racially charged and at times angry speech undermines Obama’ carefully-crafted image as a leader eager to build bridges between ethnic groups.”

Does it really? The video, along with the story, is available on the Daily Caller website. If you feel like giving them the traffic, you can read and watch and decide for yourself. Or you can take your cues from the Romney campaign and some fellow Republicans, who seem to think it's no big deal. Or you can just read Steve Benen's analysis.

But I did want to make one substantive point, just because the issue matters to me.