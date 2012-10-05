The conflict is not over, although the golf course has recently opened, with Trump the first player. The hotel and some other buildings are still on hold. Anyway, what Baxter seems especially concerned with is the confrontation—between the way things are and the currents of change—as a constant in world history. Before and after Trump’s golf course, this confrontation twists its way through the ages. The frequency with which it occurs in literature and drama is astonishing to remember. A few of them: Forster’s Howards End, Shepard’s The Curse of the Starving Class, Shaw’s John Bull’s Other Island, Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. Without making Trump a particular villain in the process, Baxter shows him as an instance in the eternal.

ANOTHER PROTEST film of a very different temper—not analytical as much as turbulent, frightened, furious. In the early 1980s, society was simmering along with its usual diet of vicissitudes until an incredibly sudden, destructive, terrifying disease struck: aids, of course. Few had ever seen anything as dreadful. To make it even worse, it struck principally at a segment of society that often was disdained by the rest of society—thus the disease could be construed by some as a judgment.

David France has made an absorbing film to document that moment of immense implosion, called How to Survive a Plague. Some rapid events are here somewhat distended for our amazement. There were naturally two principal charges. First the disease had to be identified, then treatment hadto be found—millions of lives were endangered.

Of course, we need no catalogue of other grim diseases that had been and continued to be dangerous, but aids was very explosively a new potent plague. And it had an unusual social situation. Something like intelligent courageous panic understandably broke out. For most of the people affected, there was nothing immediate to do except protest—against any sloth in government or in science, the initial social prejudice, and the terrible threat.

France dramatizes the mass protest, featuring the outstanding crusade of act up. The protesters who marched on government buildings everywhere were trying to speed up attention to the plague, including budget shifts. They knew painfully enough that marching itself—or urging others to join the walk against aids—would not in itself help the scientists. But it was the protesters and their families who were in danger and they couldn’t just do nothing.