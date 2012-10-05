on the black asphalt. I turned my back

with the rest of the platoon, all of us a circle—

security—around the table,

the hanging chickens. Sometimes

you are certain

something terrible is about

to happen, but we just watched the endless

movement of the crowd, the glares

from older men, the women passing

as if we were only date palms. LT yelled

my name. I took three steps back, turned, he handed me

a piece of the chicken wrapped

in warm pita. Not wanting anyone to see me

without both hands on the rifle, my head scanning

each detail of the crowd, I pretended

to wipe the sweat

from my temple, my cheek, but instead stuffed

the food in my mouth: tomato, onion, something

I couldn’t name. On that street

some bombs had blown so close

our legs and hands shook

for hours; weeks ago, three IPs had been shot

dead in their jeep. But I just stood there

and chewed, because that chicken

was the best thing I’d tasted

in years, and somehow

I was enjoying this day—

though that wasn’t something

I was supposed to show,

so I bit my tongue,

and made sure not one

person in those crowds could know.

This poem appeared in the October 25, 2012 issue of the magazine.