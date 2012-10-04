Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

The bomb and the bridge: Inside Occupy Cleveland’s terrorist plot.

Rolling Stone | 27 min (6,723 words)

Can riots be predicted by keeping an eye on food prices?

NPR | 3 min (694 words)

Are we genetically resistant to happiness? The evolutionary advantage of depression.

The Atlantic | 4 min (1,001 words)