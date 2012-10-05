Every Diwali, I explain

to my friends at school

why I am so tired—garba

it’s like dancing—pujas? I guess

like praying—

I explain in fragments

because even we don’t know

why we wash statues with milk,

why worshipping God takes

so many coats. I don’t ask,

just sit beside my mother

when she sings. My sister and I

watch our father struggle

to cross his legs; his laughter

resting on his lifted knees.

He closes his eyes, pretending

to pray. We believe my mother

made this temple herself,

found pictures and tiny murtis, gold

coins with Shiva, rice and turmeric