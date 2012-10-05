IT’S MY GANGSTER BOOK,” Beantown novelist Dennis Lehane told The Boston Globe of his new book, Live by Night. “Since I was a little kid, it was my dream to write a gangster book, and this is it.” And why not? Lehane has set his fiction everywhere from a 1950s mental asylum in the wonderfully creepy Shutter Island to modern-day ruins like the slums in Mystic River. Prohibition-era America seems as excellent a choice as any for his variety of dark tale. Unfortunately, Live by Night is not a prickly, tight Lehanean crime-thriller. Lehane is usually notable for his tautly constructed plots; pull at the threads of any character or deftly positioned detail and a devilish scheme unfolds. But Live by Night is more a sweeping gangster epic than a mob mystery, and it’s hard to believe the whole arc of protagonist Joe Coughlin’s life of crime takes place in just a decade. There’s never a dull moment for Joe, but never a fun, twisty plot to unravel, either.

We first meet nineteen-year-old Joe in 1920s Boston—natch—where he is a fledging criminal who robs a poker game for a local crime boss and is besotted with an honest-to-god moll named Emma. Joe insists he is an “outlaw,” not a “gangster”—though it is clear from the start that this is a distinction without a difference. Emma is, unsurprisingly, a rival crime boss’s gal; she says arch things like, “And what will the gentleman be having with his robbery this morning?” and generally comes across as an icy-hearted bitch: “Nothing about her invited approach. She seemed locked behind her own cold and beautiful face.” Obviously Joe falls madly in love, “sniffing around Emma Gould like a starving dog following the scent of a cook fire,” because “whatever [she] had, he wanted it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.” You know the type.

Otherwise, Joe is surrounded by hard, apparently rock-like men—“Dockworkers by the look of them, ship masts for shoulders, rocks for hands”; “Loomis … wiped his own hand with a silk handkerchief, his face a rock.” They all live in a black-market, gangland underworld—hospitable to psychopaths. But Emma is quick to defend such men: “No one’s good, no one’s bad. Everyone’s just trying to make their way. … Stop fucking judging everyone.” Does the lady protest too much? Ignoring this wee red flag, Joe is charmed by Emma’s nuance and sets out to cuckold her shady patron, run off with her, and become an outlaw elsewhere. After, that is, one last job. And when that goes reliably off the rails, making Joe the most wanted man in Boston, our hero is left with a choice: flee and likely escape, or stick to the highly rational plan of meeting Emma at the opening of the newest, biggest, richest hotel in all of Boston (with the police on his trail and the entirety of the mob and the press corps at the launch event).

Here’s the thing: there is something kind of wonderful about an outlaw without a cell phone. When two young lovers make a getaway plan in the 1920s, there is no texting to say, Hey, maybe meet me in a dark alley instead of the red-carpet. There is no convenient way to bail on someone at the last minute. There is only a pure, blind, and wild faith in The Plan. Joe understands this deeply: the choice is not really about escaping or not escaping; it is about losing love or going for it. And so, as terrible and high-risk as it is, Joe takes his shot.