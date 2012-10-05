Travels in the world’s least predictable police state

WHEN NOT being breached by angry mobs, U.S. embassies around the world continue to engage in their long, delicate traditions of public and cultural diplomacy. This summer, I was invited by the State Department and the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa to join four other writers on a tour of southern Africa. The chance to do an infinitesimal bit of civic good—along with the opportunity to exchange the infernal heat of Washington, D.C., for the mild winter temperatures of a lower hemisphere—was enough to make me say yes.

After several relatively easy days in Mozambique, our group braced itself for what came next: Zimbabwe, a country ruled for all 32 years of its independence by the bloody-minded Robert Mugabe, now 88. But in Harare, the capital, we went about the same sort of quiet business we’d conducted in Mozambique: talking to working journalists ($5 per article is about the going rate in “Zim”), conversing with much-published authors (we were never quite certain what political compromises their success might have entailed), and making presentations to schoolchildren. At one stop, feeling exactly equivalent to Yeats’s “sixty-year-old smiling public man,” I tried telling the story of Abraham Lincoln to a roomful of teenaged AIDS orphans.

After a three-hour van drive through a dry winter landscape that resembles west Texas, we reached Masvingo, once Fort Victoria. Our long-planned appearance at Great Zimbabwe University—its chancellor? Robert Mugabe—had been cancelled, so we decided to make do with the other items on our Masvingo schedule: more schoolchildren and one more group of journalists. Jillian Bonnardeaux, a State Department officer, genially remarked upon the “other” guests—the secret police—who were in our midst.

We had also come to Masvingo for a Youth Cultural Arts Festival, and the evening we arrived there, we took its organizer, Leeroy Gono, to dinner. (Fried caterpillars were on the menu.) The next morning, we learned that he had been briefly detained for questioning. The festival’s main event, No Voice, No Choice, a pro-democracy play funded by the U.S. Embassy, had also just been banned by the district police, no matter that it had already been performed in Harare. Bonnardeaux briefed us on these developments inside the van, with the doors closed.