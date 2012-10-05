In July, Phillips and Lehigh reported that the year before, while addressing a group of single Mormons, Romney had referred to homosexuality as both “perverse” and “reprehensible.” Romney denied this and subsequently granted the local gay paper, Bay Windows, an interview printed with a headline that would haunt him for years to come: “Romney: I’ll be better than Ted for gay rights.” Globe reporters also leaned heavily on Judy Dushku, a liberal member of Romney’s stake (and mother to future TV star Eliza). She was quoted in three stories—one in which she said that Romney, as a bishop, forcefully encouraged a Mormon woman to rethink her decision to have an abortion despite a condition that was potentially dangerous to her and her unborn child. In another piece, Dushku told the paper that Romney shrugged off her campaign advice because, “basically, his attitude was, ‘What could you possibly teach me? You’re a woman.’”

The campaign felt as if there was real religious bigotry behind the coverage. “I think they wanted to plant a seed in people’s minds, like questioning, ‘Oh, what’s all this Mormon stuff really about?’” says a former Romney aide. “They kind of made him look like he was in this strange, cult-like group.” Manning did what he could. “Charley Manning and I are old friends, but we had shouting matches about it,” explains Phillips. “He’d say, ‘You can’t talk about his religion,’ and I’d say, ‘Fuck you, Charley.’”

There were factions inside the Globe that were also unhappy; its ombudsman decried the paper’s coverage in two separate columns, and Greenway wrote an editorial in September deeming the Mormon issue “not fair and ... not relevant to the Senate race.” A few days later, Jacoby inveighed that “the drip-drip-drip of stories about Romney’s Mormonism aggravates the old Massachusetts prejudice against people who worship differently.” Romney himself began to flash an unfamiliar edge around reporters. “If you replace the word ‘Jews’ for every time the word ‘Mormon’ has been used,” he said, “it would be a most interesting series of articles.”

Around Labor Day, polls showed Kennedy and Romney running close to even, and the incumbent began to panic. In a maneuver the Kennedy campaign tried to play off as a family member going off the reservation, Representative Joe Kennedy, the self-appointed “pitbull” of his uncle’s campaign, was quoted accusing Mormons of excluding blacks from their priesthood. Joe then called Romney personally to apologize. Though Romney took the apology to be private, Phillips published a story about the call on September 24, which rehashed all of the previous articles on Romney’s Mormonism. “I’d say Joe Kennedy was the sleaziest politician in Massachusetts,” Manning told Phillips, “but, if his uncle approved this stunt, then Joe is only second.”

On September 27, Romney held a press conference in which he blasted Teddy for “trying to take away his brother’s victory” against religious bigotry in politics. As Romney stood at the podium inside his Cambridge headquarters, cameras and microphones all trained upon him, a visitor made himself known at the back of the room. Eighty-seven-year-old George Romney, unbeknownst to his son, had been sufficiently exercised to hop on a plane from Michigan to offer his commentary. “I think it is absolutely wrong to keep hammering on the religious issues,” George Romney shouted, as all the cameras swung in his direction. “And what Ted is trying to do is bring it into the picture.”

“Dad,” his son pleaded, giggling uncomfortably as he tried to wrest control of the floor. “Dad. Hey guys.”

Once Mitt had everyone’s attention back, Phillips and the rest of the press corps questioned him on the Church’s treatment of women and blacks. He’d had enough. He declared that he wouldn’t say another word about his religion. With a straight face, Teddy’s campaign responded to the press conference: “Invoking the dead president’s name for political purposes is reprehensible.”

Whatever effect the reporting had on Romney’s chances—he was defending his record at Bain Capital at the same time—by early October, it was clear that Kennedy would win. After weeks of requesting access, Daniel Golden, who was working on a feature story about the inner-workings of the campaigns for the Globe, found himself alone with Romney. He opened with a tough question, the substance of which he no longer recalls. “I remember him looking at me with a disgusted, beaten-down look and saying something to the effect of, ‘C’mon give me a break. Can’t you see I’ve been pounded to a pulp already? Are we really going to go that route?’” Golden says. He chose an easier question because “I felt bad for the guy.” Later on, he asked Ann Romney if she saw more campaigns in their future. “Never,” she said. “You couldn’t pay me to do this again.”

And so they stayed out of politics, for a while. But after the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002, Romney returned to Massachusetts transformed. For his governor’s race that year, he hired a new team, led by strategist Mike Murphy, who wasn’t inclined to treat the hometown paper with anything like reverence. In fact, his very explicit goal was to diminish the Globe’s power—particularly its control over the debate process—and he thinks he succeeded. “Now, the Globe has about as much punch in a general election as the Auto Trader,” Murphy told me.

Romney’s own attitude toward the press also grew more confrontational. In 2002, Phillips and his colleagues encountered a candidate who rarely spoke to them and who was kept at a distance by security guards. And when Romney did talk to the press, it was seldomly under happy circumstances; stories circulated about him hectoring reporters and pounding on tables in frustration. “We around the statehouse would say, ‘He was so mad his hair was shaking,’” Phillips remembers. Over the course of Romney’s governorship, Globe reporters who tried to buttonhole him as he walked to his car literally got hip-checked out of the way, and his then–press secretary Eric Fehrnstrom, who still serves as a senior strategist for him, was famous for unleashing phone tirades that would leave journalists saying, in the words of a former Romney adviser, “What a prick.” Clearly, Romney had learned his lesson from 1994: The press can’t be trusted, and no number of steak lunches at The Palm will ever change that.

Andrew Goldman is a contributing writer at The New York Times Magazine, where he does the weekly “Talk” Q&A. This article appeared in the October 25, 2012 issue of The New Republic under the headline “Ink Stained: How Romney came to hate the press.”