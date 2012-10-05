If the race currently approximates the post DNC environment, then a longer-term average might be better for gauging the battleground state polls, since short-term averages are prone to the House Effects of the most recent poll. For instance, Rasmussen has polled recently in some states, but not others. In an unadjusted short-term average or LOESS trendline, whether Obama is closer in one state or another might just hinge on whether Rasmussen conducted a poll in the last week and a half or three weeks ago. If the race is stable, then a longer-term average can even out the bumps created by irregular pollsters without sacrificing accuracy. Indeed, much of the movement in the RCP average is attributable changing the composition of the average, not actual changes in the state of the race.

Tea Leaves

Most pollsters began their post-debate sample yesterday or will begin today, so we don't yet have a wave of post-debate polls to report on. But there are initial signs of limited utility, but that might just be worth reporting on to tide over those anxious to know what might lie next:

--The RAND American Life Panel showed Obama's 49.8 to 44.1 lead falling to 49.2 to 44.8, a shift of a net-1.5 points. That's not as decisive as the net-3.3 point movement after the first day of the DNC, but it's important to recall that RAND panelists can elect to submit their answers at any time over one week, so changes can occur at an irregular pace and we would not expect yesterday's results to fully reflect the consequences of the debate.