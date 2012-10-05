However, there are some striking theological overlaps that might help explain how Farrakhan came to adopt a religion invented by a white man. There is, of course, the attachment to science fiction: Scientologists believe in an alien dictator, Xenu; the Nation holds that the white race was created by a mad scientist named Yakub. More significantly, though, at the core of both religions is a never-ending pursuit of a better self. In the case of Scientology, that best self is “clear” of residual traumas buried in the subconscious. In the Nation, that self is free of the hang-ups of white culture that black people have internalized to their detriment. Scientology, Farrakhan seems to believe, provides a new path toward black empowerment. “I’ve found something in the teaching of Dianetics, of Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, that I saw could bring up from the depth of our subconscious mind things that we would prefer to lie dormant,” he said to his Chicago congregation in early summer. “How could I see something that valuable and know the hurt and sickness of my people and not offer it to them?”

Farrakhan's interest in Scientology was especially fortuitous, since David Miscavige has long fixated on bringing black members into the Church for years. Scientology has recently opened new orgs, or churches, in two heavily black communities—Harlem and Inglewood, California. “[Miscavige’s] whole thing was the ghetto is hip. ... In order to make us hip, we are going to infiltrate that sector,” says Marty Rathbun, a former high-ranking official who defected from the Church in 2004.

In a video of a speech Miscavige gave at a black-tie Scientology event, he touted the opening of the Inglewood org. Dressed in a shiny tuxedo and standing in front of an iridescent blue screen, Miscavige extolled “a most influential culture. ... I’m speaking of those who truly set cultural trends, and across every avenue: fashion, music, you name it. So talk about a pervasive culture, talk about a permeating and penetrating culture, or to put it another way: Most white folks wouldn’t have a clue of what it means to be cool if it weren’t for black America.”

Still, ascending the ranks of Scientology requires hours of auditing and courses that can reach into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Since its founding, the Nation has sought out young, lower-income black men. It doesn’t seem like a natural fit, to say the least. But what these new recruits really represent is bodies. “Many of their orgs have come alive since the believers have visited,” Farrakhan said in an audio-taped speech posted by the hacker-activist group Anonymous in the fall of 2010. Sylvia Stanard, the deputy director of Scientology’s new national affairs office, told me that she first started noticing Nation members coming to the Washington church about a year and a half ago—not long after that first Dianetics seminar in Rosemont. And former Scientology staffers say the Church has waived costs for Nation believers. Felts, for instance, told me auditors were instructed not to give Nation members “the normal hard sell.” “It was a goodwill kind of thing,” he explained, “that had never been done before.” (The Church denies giving special treatment to Nation members.)

Jesse Muhammad says he didn’t pay more than $50 for the certification course he took after the first Rosemont seminar and that the Church offered the option of a payment plan. Soon, though, he started getting daily e-mails checking in on his progress or recommending new books and was informed that the initial course didn’t actually confer permanent certification. Unless he gets a “gold seal” within a certain amount of time, he’ll have to start all over again. “Scientology is a pay-as-you-go religion,” says Bey, the former Nation minister. “It has never cared about African Americans. ... These are poor people and they are being exploited.”

Farrakhan hasn’t been deterred by such criticisms. In another video posted recently by Anonymous, dated fall 2010, Farrakhan addressed a small dinner crowd in a building identified as Scientology’s Celebrity Centre. The 79-year-old minister talked of his plans to build a training center in Chicago just like the one in Clearwater. “Nobody can lead in our Nation until and unless they become clear,” he said, referring to Scientology’s most enlightened state. The alliance with the Nation, he hoped, would be a “long and beautiful relationship.”

Eliza Gray is a staff writer at the New Republic. Additional reporting by Hanna Trudo.