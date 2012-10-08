The Romney campaign is fighting hard to reclaim the state. According to the Wesleyan Media Project, Las Vegas is the largest media market where Team Romney is airing more advertisements than Team Obama. This is a sound choice on its part: the Las Vegas media market is not as expensive as many of the larger or less efficient East Coast markets and an Obama win in Nevada could potentially cost Romney the presidency if Romney loses Ohio. But Obama has the resources to outspend the Romney campaign in Nevada, so the ad imbalance in favor of Romney, as well as in Wisconsin, might just suggest that the Obama campaign believed it was comfortably ahead in September.

But there’s another state where Romney might face a similar challenge: Iowa. At first glance, the polls in the Hawkeye State are somewhat more favorable to Romney than Ohio or Nevada, but a closer look indicates that Romney’s challenge might be comparable. Unlike the other states discussed here, Romney actually leads in two polls, but both are automated surveys weighted by party-ID, while more traditional surveys show Obama leading by between 4 and 8 points after the DNC.

The point is not so much that the automated, party-ID weighted surveys are wrong, just that perceptions of Ohio, Nevada, and Iowa need to be adjusted for the different pollsters who have weighed in on the states. Consider, for instance, that ARG, NBC/WSJ/Marist, PPP, YouGov/Economist, and Rasmussen have polled all three states, but that Rasmussen is the only survey showing Romney discernibly better positioned in Iowa than the other two states. Once again, Iowa’s 6 electoral votes would be sufficient for Obama to win reelection if Romney lost Wisconsin and Iowa.

And unlike most states, the president is already beginning to bank a lead in the Hawkeye State. Early voting is already underway and more than 100,000 voters (or about 7 percent of the electorate) have already cast ballots. These voters appear quite friendly to the president, since 62 percent are registered Democrats compared to 20 percent registered Republicans. It is worth flagging, however, that Democrats usually fare quite well in Iowa early voting.

Over the next few days, post-debate polls could show Romney taking a narrow lead in states like Virginia, Colorado, or Florida. But to know whether Romney has upset the president's Electoral College advantage, follow the polls in Ohio, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Iowa. If Obama retains his lead in Wisconsin and Ohio, then Romney needs to win both Nevada and Iowa to win the presidency. If Romney can fight back in Ohio, then Obama leads in Nevada and Iowa would allow him to prevail with any additional state, like Ohio, Colorado, or Virginia, where the polls will probably still show an extremely tight race. But if Obama retains a clear edge in Ohio, Nevada, and Iowa, then the Romney campaign still has much more work to do.