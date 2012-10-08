The 2001 interview with Reed is especially useful for understanding where the narrative voice in Portis’s novels comes from. Not surprisingly, Portis-the-man sounds a lot like Portis-the-writer: concise, quirky, funny. Here he is on the forlorn spirit of modern newspaper offices: “[T]hey’re pretty sad places. Quiet, lifeless. No big Underwood typewriters clacking away. No milling about, no chatting, no laughing, no smoking. That old loose, collegial air is long gone from the newsrooms.”

The interview also provides a fair amount of biographical detail. Portis lived in a string of small Arkansas towns growing up. Along with two brothers, he had a sister, Alice Kate, who died in 1958. His father, Samuel Palmer Portis, was a school superintendent while his mother, Alice Waddell Portis, did some newspaper writing and wrote poetry. His mother was obviously influential: Portis called her “a good poet with a good ear,” and Portis’s youngest brother, Jonathan, told me that his mother’s example made the idea of writing seemed quite natural in the Portis household. “The earliest sounds I can remember are my mother on her giant Underwood typewriter,” he says.

Portis enrolled at the University of Arkansas after he got out of the Marines in 1955 and started working in 1958, soon after graduation. Colleagues remember him as a lively social presence, a man who “loved to stand at a bar telling good stories and listening to them.” He once broke the arm of a loudmouth from The New York Times who had challenged him to arm-wrestle at Greenwich Village bar. “It was a just a freakish thing,” he insisted. “A weak bone or something.”

A short story called “I Don’t Talk Service No More” (also included in Escape Velocity), shines some light on Portis’s service in Korea, about which little is known. The narrator of the story reflects back on “the Fox Company Raid,” which involved nighttime attacks on Chinese outposts, trench-level fighting aimed at inflicting casualties and taking prisoners. These details are based on a real event called the How Company Raid—a bloody last spasm of fighting that took place just a few days before the war ended. But Escape Velocity offers much more than biography. Portis’s unique voice permeates not just his conversation, but his journalism and the other work collected here.

The special nature of Portis’s prose lies in his ability to create quick, resonant images of everyday life, often threaded with dark humor. Here is Portis’s narrator in The Dog of the South, Ray Midge, describing the tag-along pet of the man who has cuckolded him and driven off in his prized Ford Torino: “He had a chow dog that went everywhere with him ... and now that red beast was making free with his lion feet on my Torino seats.” In Norwood, the story of a likable, naïve ex-Marine who travels from Texas to New York to recover $70 he loaned to a service buddy, the omniscient narrator describes Norwood’s first trip on a New York City subway with a perfect blend of sensory detail and withheld information. “The subway was cleaner and more brightly lighted than Norwood had expected, and it moved faster,” Portis writes. “He jostled his way forward to the front car and looked through the glass with his hands cupped around his face. He was disappointed to find the tunnel so roomy. Only a very fat man could be trapped in it with a train coming. The air smelled of electricity and dirt.”

You can see this sly humor and lyrical flourish being born in Escape Velocity, particularly in a four-parter Portis wrote for the Herald Tribune in 1962 about a stop-smoking clinic put on by Seventh-day Adventists at a medical center in Yonkers, New York. This is his lead sentence for installment three: “Another day of lethargy in this bee-loud glade, trying to kick the smoking habit.” In a similar vein, in 1960, he covered the trial of a 26-year-old longshoreman who was fighting “a spirited but losing battle … for the right to keep a pet lion at his home.” A New Jersey zookeeper named Bob Dietc testified that he had worked with the 125-pound lion and was sure the creature would do no harm. “He’s only a baby, you could put him in your vest pocket,” Dietc said. “Asked if it wasn’t true that the animal was unpredictable,” Portis wrote, “Mr. Dietc said, ‘It’s my opinion that all animals are unpredictable, from chickens to birds.’”

Even when he briefly served as a southern-based civil rights reporter for the Herald Tribune, a flash of the future Portis sneaks in. One notable piece from that era, called “How the Night Exploded into Terror,” is a dense, lengthy report on violent riots that occurred in Birmingham, Alabama, on May 11 and 12, 1963. Before all hell broke loose, Portis had attended an outdoor Ku Klux Klan rally in a nearby town, where Klansmen burned a pair of 25-foot-tall crosses. “On hand were 200 hooded men, including the imperial wizard himself and a couple grand dragons and about 900 Klan supporters in mufti,” Portis wrote. “There were a lot of bugs in the air, too, knocking their brains out against the crosses and falling into open collars.”

Escape Velocity also contains “Combinations of Jacksons,” a memoir about Portis’s childhood that he wrote for The Atlantic in 1999. There’s not much straight biography in it, of course, but you do learn that Portis, as a kid growing up during World War II, spent a considerable amount of time trying to figure out how to hide underwater in a stream, breathing through a reed like the soldiers he saw in movies. “Agents of the Axis Powers were never far behind me,” he writes. “I could slow them a little with pinecone grenades, but I couldn’t stop them. They came crashing through the woods firing their Lugers at me as I raced barefooted for the reed beds of Beech Creek, a last hope.”

My favorite offerings in Escape Velocity, though, are the four long non-fiction stories grouped under the heading “Travels”: a Baja adventure from 1967, which shows Portis in full voice and at times reads like a first draft of The Dog of the South; a story that takes place on the Ouachita River, which combines Portis’s interest in archival research (the river’s history, the explorations of Hernando de Soto) with his impeccable description; a piece about country music published by the Saturday Evening Post in 1966; and “Motel Life, Lower Reaches,” an engaging curiosity that appeared in The Oxford American in 2003.

The back-story for “Motel Life” illustrates the joy that Escape Velocity will probably prompt among Portis fans. Like others before him, Marc Smirnoff, the editor of The Oxford American, contacted Portis by letter and phone, in hopes of arranging a meeting. Portis not only agreed to show Smirnoff an unpublished piece but actually came by The Oxford American’s offices. They went to a bar. Smirnoff was in awe, but his curiosity kicked in. “I said, ‘Mr. Portis, I know you hate this question, but I’ve got to ask: Would you please tell me who some of your literary influences are?’” Portis started ticking off names, none familiar to Smirnoff. Later, he realized that Portis might have made them up “to see if I would start nodding my head like I knew who they were. I don’t remember if I did, but I probably did.”

The manuscript that Portis gave Smirnoff was a series of vignettes about cheap motels that Portis had stayed in during his various rambles. It’s hard to tell if the tales are truth, fiction, or both. The narrator puts himself in situations that all but guarantee uncomfortable interaction. At one low-rent motor lodge in southern New Mexico, word gets around that Portis owns a pair of heavy-duty, all-copper jumper cables. In short order, misfits with a weak commitment to proper car maintenance are knocking on his door. “I came to know celebrity,” he writes, “two onerous weeks of it, as ‘that guy in number twelve with the great jumper cables.’”

What did Smirnoff think the story was—fiction or reality? “I don’t know what it was,” he says. “I was slipped an unpublished story by Charles Portis in a bar on President Clinton Avenue in Little Rock, Arkansas,” he says. “That was the most action-filled moment of my career.”

Alex Heard is the editorial director of Outside magazine and the author of The Eyes of Willie McGee. Follow: @AlexHeard