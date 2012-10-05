This week, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt released this year’s Best American Series, a familiar collection of seven anthologies featuring what the esteemed editors (including Dan Ariely, David Brooks, and William T. Vollman—six out of the seven volume editors are men) determined were the superior written work in various categories—travel writing, essays, short stories—from the past year. Or rather, from last year. Though the books come out now and have “2012” in their titles, their purview is 2011. Among the pieces in this year’s crop are articles originally published nearly two years ago, and—by definition—none published in the past nine months.

On the one hand, complaining about this feels crotchety. A few of the included pieces were genuinely timely, in the traditional news sense—I imagine it will be weird for readers to leaf through The Best American Non-Required Reading 2012 today and find celebratory essays about Occupy Wall Street from October 2011—but most of the articles are either fiction or essays whose relevance does not depend much on current events. Even most of the sports articles hold up: the main difference between Lionel Messi in May 2011, when the New York Times profiled him, and Lionel Messi in October 2012, when that profile appeared in The Best American Sports Writing 2012, is one more Champions League title, one more FIFA Ballon d’Or prize, and one more Copa del Rey. He is still, as the profile title puts it, a “Boy Genius.”

But the Best American timing discrepancy is a problem, because the books risk being ignored in favor of nimbler competitors that seem to do the same thing, but really don’t. As everyone knows—the confirmation du jour being BuzzFeed’s much-publicized search for a “longform editor”—the Internet and various mobile platforms have changed the way we consume (and arguably fetishize) long articles and essays and short fiction. The upshot is that a bunch of websites like Longform, Longreads, Byliner, and older ones like Arts & Letters Daily and even The New Republic, which daily curates a few longer pieces at TNR Reader, provide daily fixes of the better longer content, from publications big and small, national and local, every day. That Messi profile, for example, was highlighted soon after it was published on Byliner; on SportsFeat, Longform’s sports site; and, of course, on Twitter, where, as BuzzFeed’s longform bet confirms, long articles are as welcome as animal pictures.

So then the solution is to update your Twitter and RSS feeds accordingly, read (or ReadItLater or Instapaper) the good articles as they come across your transom, and treat the Best American series as one more legacy medium that, like the land line, survives increasingly thanks to those members of the population still largely stuck in the analog age. Right?