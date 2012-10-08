Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Why is such a premium placed on civility in presidential debates?

The New Yorker | 5 min (1,286 words)

Are books irreducibly physical objects or just a vessel for data and ideas?

Slate | 6 min (1,610 words)