Yet Allen and Kaine, in their public appearances at least, are sparing voters the worst of this election cycle. Bob Holsworth, a political expert with Virginia Commonwealth University, described their first debate as mostly a contest to prove that they could work across the aisle better than the other.

Allen makes his case with an air of fatigue. Once he was the guy who riffed on the sins of “livin’ inside the Beltway” and said of his opponent’s brown-skinned video tracker, “Let’s give a welcome to Macaca here. Welcome to America, and the real world of Virginia.” But the new Allen is an affable Chamber of Commerce conservative who stumps with all the vigor of a tenured humanities professor. Allen could not, at that business roundtable inside the Beltway he so abhors, even bring himself to make hay out of the Democrats’ deeply unpopular healthcare reform bill. (In fact, he spent most of the appearance taking notes.)

Kaine, meanwhile, has made the crux of his campaign less about issues than ethos, never missing an opportunity to brandish praise for the lost art of compromise—you would never guess that he was once the head of the DNC. His interviews and appearances are dotted with pleas for the ruling class to “get to know one another” so they can find common ground. And while team Obama has decided that women’s issues hold the key Northern Virginians’ hearts, smothering the area in Romney-is-anti-woman ads, in person, Kaine has refrained from using women’s issues, and Allen’s lousy record on them, as an easy way to beat up on his opponent.

To be sure, a race clear of many wedge issues, a candidate who pontificates on the values of compromise and another who’s trying to walk back his countrified racism—these are not bad things. But the Kaine–Allen civility may just be a product of overriding circumstances in Old Dominion. The truth is, very little has moved the polls in this Senate race. The recent bump in Kaine’s favor appears inextricably tied to Obama’s surge, which may be deflating in the wake of his unimpressive first debate. The tiny slice of Virginia’s voters who are still undecided, says Holsworth, will likely swing on which presidential candidate they choose. If Obama wins, he is almost sure to carry Kaine into the Senate on his coattails. If Romney captures the state, Kaine depends on there being some vanishingly small number of Romney-Kaine voters; Allen is counting on the opposite.

Then there’s the money. Kaine, Allen, and the outside groups supporting them have spent a flabbergasting amount of it on this race. Majority PAC, the Democratic super PAC whose mission it is to hold the Senate, has shoveled a $4.1 million into this race, or more than a quarter of their overall spending. Crossroads GPS, the Karl Rove outfit, has spent $4.6 million drubbing Kaine’s record as governor. Together, the candidates have spent $12.5 million. All told, some observers conclude that this might be the second most expensive Senate race in the county.