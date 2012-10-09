The notion of a blank check is debatable because the law says the ultimate cost of the failure of a bank considered systemically important under Dodd-Frank will be absorbed by all the other institutions in that category—those with more than $50 billion in assets. It is correct that a failure would be initially backstopped by the government.

Since enactment of Dodd-Frank, yet before its provisions are fully implemented, 188 small banks—those with less than $1 billion in assets—have closed, not 122. The trend is down since Dodd-Frank. After peaking in 2010 at 136, the small-bank failures declined last year to 86 and are down to 42 through the first nine months of this year. In the same period, no systemically important bank has gone under, meaning the provision Romney criticized has never been used and wasn’t a factor in the small-bank failures.

But that doesn’t even get at the full chutzpah of Romney’s move here. He is attempting to paint Obama as a crony of the biggest banks even as the evidence mounts that those same banks are in the middle of one of recent history’s most dramatic swings in political support—to the Republican side. In a front-page story today, the Wall Street Journal reports that the employees of the big banks have gone from giving nearly $3.5 million to Obama in 2008 to giving him less than a fifth that this year, $658,000, while giving Romney $3.3 million. Goldman Sachs has swung most sharply of all: its employees gave 75 percent of their contributions to Democrats in 2008, and this year have flipped 180 degrees, giving Republicans three-quarters of their total. “In the four decades since Congress created the campaign-finance system, no company’s employees have switched sides so abruptly, moving from top supporters of one camp to the top of its rival,” the paper reports.

What was behind this flip? Well, Dodd-Frank had a lot to do with it—especially the law’s “Volcker rule,” which will clamp down on the proprietary trading that has been so lucrative for the banks, Goldman in particular. And then there was the SEC’s charges in April 2010 alleging that Goldman had misled clients in a big mortgage-backed securities deal. Of course, as I described in a cover story this past spring about the split between Obama and the hedge fund kings who backed him in 2008, the disaffection goes beyond mere policy. The Journal reports: