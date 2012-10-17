A HISTORY OF double-entry accounting? Not a sexy prospect. The very idea evokes rows of half-starved, bent-over Dickensian clerks, with visors and arthritic hands, scribbling in giant, unending registers. But maybe this is wrong—double-entry is, after all, the tool by which financiers calculate profit and loss. Profit can be very sexy, and as Lehman Brothers and Greece illustrate, there is great drama in massive loss. The story of accounting should, at this moment of economic crisis, give a sense of the passion, glory, and pitfalls of this seemingly banal practice.

This drama is missing from Jane Gleeson-White’s primer, a well-written, short history of the origins of accounting. Rather than following the adrenaline filled booms and busts, Gleeson-White presents the life and work of the “father of accounting,” Luca Pacioli (1445–1517). A humanist Franciscan friar and mathematician, Pacioli did not invent accounting, but he published, in 1494, a wide-ranging work on mathematics, proportion and geometry, the Summa de arithmetica, geometria, proportioni, et proportionalita (Everything about Arithmetic, Geometry, Proportion, and Proportionality), which contained the first detailed manual on double-entry accounting, De computis, or On Accounting.

Gleeson-White does an admirable job describing Pacioli’s origins and his fairly straightforward method of double-entry accounting. Using Pacioli’s own words, Gleeson-White explains the concept: “All entries made in the Ledger have to be double entries—that is, if you make one creditor, you must make someone debtor.” Thus, every sale includes the credit of payment and the debit of releasing a piece of merchandise. The sums of both these columns show something not-so-familiar in Pacioli’s world: profit.

But was Pacioli’s treatise the “landmark” or “watershed” that Gleeson-White claims, or is this a simplistic view formed in hindsight? Gleeson-White rightly points out that the great Renaissance mathematicians Nicholas of Tartaglia and Girolamo Cardano were familiar with the Summa. Pacioli’s contemporary fame was not as a writer, but as a teacher. He helped Leonardo da Vinci create his theory of proportion and knew many of the great artists and humanists of his day. And as Pacioli himself admits in his introduction, there was little original in his work. De computis may have come, in fact, directly from a manuscript that freely circulated in Venice. In any case, a merchant could learn the basics of double-entry in any number of Italian—mostly Tuscan—banks and firms in the late 1300s. Every branch manager of the Medici bank, and indeed Cosimo de’ Medici himself, knew double-entry a half century before Pacioli’s book.