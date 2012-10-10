For one thing, colleges admit underrepresented minority students through large preferences but then provide little in the way of remedial help. One lawyer who has taught at an elite law school told the authors that faculty members “talk a diversity game, they’ll admit black and Hispanic students with low entering credentials,” but then “don’t take the time to help them master the skills necessary to pass the bar … It’s immoral.”

To make matters worse, officials try to hide the problem of low performance and deny access to data. Recently, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and other news organizations have joined in support of a lawsuit brought by Sander to compel the State Bar of California to release data to assess the mismatch theory.

Moreover, Sander and Taylor ask, why are universities so little concerned about a less visible form of diversity—by socioeconomic status? Century Foundation research has found that rich kids outnumbered poor kids on selective campuses by twenty-five to one. And Sander’s research finds that at top ten law schools, 82 percent of students came from the richest socioeconomic quarter of the population, just 5 percent from the bottom half and a mere 1 percent from the bottom quarter. At the top twenty law schools, Sander finds, 89 percent of black students came from the top half of the socioeconomic distribution, and 66 percent from the top quarter. Diversity for these institutions means having relatively wealthy kids of all colors.

Moreover, where the use of race has been banned, the indication is that universities can, in fact, achieve considerable racial and ethnic diversity through other means: by giving a preference to economically disadvantaged students of all races, by admitting hard-working students who are in the top of their high school classes irrespective of SAT scores, by beefing up financial aid programs, and by ending legacy preference programs for the children of alumni. In fact, while the University of Texas was temporarily banned from using race by a lower court, it achieved greater black and Latino representation with race-neutral alternatives than it had in the past with race-conscious admissions.

Universities tend to dislike this set of alternatives. If one’s sole goal is racial diversity, it is less efficient to pursue economic diversity—bringing in a fair number of low-income and working-class whites, Asians, blacks and Hispanics—than it is to admit the most economically advantaged and high-scoring African American and Latino students. But if one’s goal is a truly meritocratic system, recent research suggests that socioeconomic obstacles to doing well on the SAT are about seven times as large as racial obstacles. As a measure of adverse circumstances, socioeconomic obstacles are, the studies suggest, far greater than race.

More to the point of the Fisher v. University Texas litigation, which will appear today before the Supreme Court, the courts have long suggested that universities may classify students by race only if it is “necessary” for achieving the educational benefits of racial diversity. Justice Anthony Kennedy, the swing vote on the Court, has said race should only be used as a “last resort,” when other efforts fail. Accordingly, the Supreme Court could very well impose a rule which requires universities to vigorously pursue race-neutral alternatives before permitting racial preferences.

Indeed, the future of affirmative action may well be the type of class-based program that Sander created at UCLA Law School. As Sander and Taylor explain, that program looks not only at family income, but also at factors that tend to impact low-income African Americans and Latinos even more than low-income whites: disadvantages associated with living in concentrated poverty and having very low wealth. In 2011, African Americans and Latinos constituted 56 percent of those admitted through UCLA Law’s socioeconomic program compared with 6 percent of those admitted through other programs.

Will such a socioeconomic affirmative action program itself create the educational problem of “mismatch” that Sander and Taylor identified with respect to racial preferences? They argue it should not. For one thing, there are many highly qualified low-income students who could be recruited to apply and would not require a substantial preference. Sander and Taylor find that only 4 percent of high-scoring economically disadvantaged African American students apply to top colleges, compared with 48 percent of economically advantaged black students. Georgetown University researchers Anthony Carnevale and Stephen Rose have estimated that at the most selective 146 colleges and universities, the proportion of students coming from the bottom half of the socioeconomic distribution could increase under a merit and class-based affirmative action program from 10 percent to 38 percent and graduation rates would remain the same as under the current system.

Fisher v. University of Texas, Sander and Taylor write, “might become the biggest case ever on racial preferences in university admissions.” It has the chance of moving beyond the earlier unproductive compromises on racial preferences to usher in a new form of affirmative action that addresses America’s biggest source of inequality: those rooted in class.

Richard D. Kahlenberg, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation, is author of The Remedy: Class, Race, and Affirmative Action (1996), and the editor of Rewarding Strivers: Helping Low-Income Students Succeed in College (2010). Follow: @RickKahlenberg