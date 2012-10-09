But a friend must’ve told a friend who told another, and the news quickly blew up. Soon enough, Fox News was reporting that Reagan himself would endorse Romney in hologram form. “They could do it now with technology. And the word is, maybe they just put Ronald Reagan up on the screen using a little bit of media magic to have Ronald Reagan endorse Mitt Romney,” news anchor Trace Gallagher speculated enthusiastically to his co-host on the evening before Romney's speech—and the Reagan hologram's scheduled debut. (Of course, endorsing Romney was never part of Reynolds' plans; and while it would technically have been possible to re-program his hologram to deliver an entirely new performance, it would have been “incredibly expensive,” he says.)

Soon The New York Times blog “The Caucus” set up the Twitter hashtag #RNCmystery to guess the identity of the mystery speaker before Romney’s acceptance speech; it was flooded with rumors of Reagan virtually bequeathing his trademark cowboy hat to his newly-christened successor. One Tupac fan tweeted, “I think #RNCmystery will be a Coachella-esque 3D Reagan. Rapping ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted’ to a Rom-Ryan video montage.”

Now the same Republican friends told Reynolds that the convention organizers were none too pleased with this plan. “It would have overshadowed everything that would have happened at the RNC,” they told him, and he agreed, canceling his plans to debut the Reagan hologram in Tampa.

But the larger question remains of whether, and to what extent, Romney should be tied to the fortieth president at all—a debate that the unwitting Reynolds now finds himself at the center of. The GOP's Reagan nostalgics have been publicly conflicted throughout the campaign about drawing parallels between the party's former standard bearer and its current one. Some conservatives have seen 1980 as an auspicious parallel to this year's election, believing that Romney can follow Reagan's “comeback” script from that year by convincing the country that President Obama is a feckless Jimmy Carter retread. (Our own Nate Cohn explored the idea recently here .) These are the partisans that proved most excited by the prospect of Reynold's Reagan hologram making an appearance—and an endorsement—before Election Day.