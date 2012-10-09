Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Half wannabes, half rock stars: the uncertain success of indie band Grizzly Bear.

New York | 23 min (5,764 words)

How should a novelist feel when his book is translated into another language-- and another culture?

The New York Review of Books | 9 min (2,161 words)

The country will pay a high price for the Obama administration's pursuit of phantom racism in the classroom.

City Journal | 23 min (5,660 words)