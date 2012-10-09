What Schumer proposes instead is to let the top marginal income-tax rate rise to 39.6 percent; to increase the top capital gains rate, narrowing but not eliminating the inequitable gap between taxation of capital and taxation of wages; and to eliminate enough tax loopholes to make a solid down payment on the deficit without raising taxes on the middle class. I’m all in on the first idea. I’m mostly in on the second (but would prefer to eliminate the gap completely, as Reagan did in the 1986 tax reform). As for the third, I’m less squeamish than Schumer (or Obama or Romney) about saying outright that one way or another taxes will have to rise on the middle class too.

But wouldn’t raising taxes on middle incomes skew income distribution even further toward the rich? Not if you laid in a few additional, higher marginal tax rates on incomes above $250,000. Schumer said in his speech that he didn’t think we should return to a top marginal rate of 50 percent, which is what it was prior to the 1986 tax reform bill. But I’d actually like to go all the way up to 70 percent, the top rate before Reagan came into office. Isn’t adding new tax brackets the opposite of what we did in 1986? Well, yes. But in 1986 it was easier to embrace the goal of “tax simplification” because there were 15 brackets rather than today’s six going up to 50 percent rather than the 39.6 percent that will prevail after Jan. 1. The dirty little secret of today’s “tax reform” discussion is that (setting aside the loophole issue) taxes are already pretty simple. Too simple, in fact. We need to complicate them a bit.

The best part of Schumer’s speech is where he points out that Democrats are holding more cards in this game than is generally recognized. Polls show the public supports Democrats on taxes more than Republicans. “This is causing Republicans to rethink their approach,” Schumer said. “Just look at Governor Romney. In recent weeks, he has gone to great lengths to moderate his tax proposal to appeal to a broader audience–going so far as to promise in last week’s debate that he would not reduce the net tax burden on the wealthy at all.” Precisely. Schumer cites a headline in today’s Financial Times: “Republicans Shift On Taxing The Rich.” I’ve been noticing that since the GOP convention.

Plus, “the scheduled expiration of all the tax breaks at year’s end gives Republicans incentive to act.” Here Schumer contradicts himself a little by suggesting even he would be willing to raise taxes on middle incomes if the alternative were to extend tax cuts for the wealthy. But never mind. He’s right.

So how about this. We go with Schumer’s anti-reform tax plan. Republicans will reluctantly sign on. Then, in a couple of years, let’s double-cross ’em like Poppy Bush and Bill Clinton did by raising rates and increasing the number of brackets. That would capture, I think, the proper spirit of 1986.

Correction. An earlier version of this column made erroneous reference to Rep. Paul Ryan as “D.-Wisconsin” rather than “R.-Wisconsin.” We regret any emotional damage this error may have inflicted on Ryan, his family, or his running mate.