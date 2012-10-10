There is very little in life that isn't worth 99 cents, so you should probably just go ahead and buy David Corn's new e-book, 47 Percent: Uncovering The Romney Video That Rocked The 2012 Election. But if you want to read a review instead ... well, I'll try to keep it short. Full disclosure: Corn is a friend of mine--though not a close enough friend, apparently, to dissuade me from spilling the good parts of his 39-page instabook.

Obviously 47 Percent is an exercise in self-aggrandizement. A few years ago that would have been a criticism, but in the current Hobbesian media marketplace it's a mere statement of fact. Journalists have to be extremely shameless to get any attention at all, and editors are constantly upbraiding reporters for not being shameless enough, particularly when you've got something really good (as the 47-percent scoop clearly is; the fact that I don't have to explain to you what it is indicates that it is, in fact, a pretty big deal). In today's news business, the only acceptable cause for shame is shame itself. I forever lash myself like a penitent for harboring a tiny-but-deplorable vestige of the stuff, and strive to conquer my (thankfully, dwindling) capacity for embarrassment. I don't wish to end my life like Tolstoy's Ivan Ilyich, realizing it was one long busted play because I never treated Charlie Rose's booker to lunch at the Monkey Bar.

No such fate awaits Corn. His 47-percent scoop, he informs us, was "arguably the most consequential story of the 2012 election to date and one of the most dramatic revelations in presidential campaign history." Indeed, until last week's presidential debate, a lot of smart people thought Romney's 47-percent gaffe had decided the election in President Obama's favor. But the insanely fast pace of e-books isn't quite fast enough to keep up with developments that undermine Corn's claim. Today the story is no longer 47 percentgate but Obama's dismal performance in the debate, which has given Romney a distressing (and, one hopes, temporary) bump in the polls. Remarkably--remember, this is a kind of book--Corn managed to squeeze in the debate at the end of 47 Percent. With more ingenuity than plausibility, he argues that it made his scoop "perhaps more consequential" because Romney's true victory was in getting people to forget it, while Obama's true defeat was in not bringing it up. "Though unmentioned in Denver," Corn writes hopefully, "Romney's 67-second-long 47 percent outburst could continue to undercut Romney's fundamental argument: I'm the white knight whom you can trust to rescue the economy for everyone. And after his lackluster debate performance, Obama might need it even more."

"How I Got That Story" narratives are seldom, alas, very gripping, and this one can't sustain even a 39-page book without a lot of padding in the form of commentary about Romney's performance before and after the Mother Jones revelations. I'd still say the book is worth skimming. But if you aren't up for that, 47 Percent certainly has enough useful narrative for me to fill a blog item. Here goes.