In an article in the new issue of the magazine, I describe the pressure that Robert Murray, the owner of coal company Murray Energy, has for years exerted on his salaried employees to give to the company's political action committee and to Republican candidates, including Mitt Romney. The article was based on the accounts of two Murray sources and on documents I obtained, including letters from Murray lambasting employees for not giving more and tables and a list of employee names showing who was giving and who was not.

The company's general counsel denied that Murray was pressuring employees to give or rewarding them in any way for their contributions, as the sources had described occurring. Now comes Murray himself with, as far as I can tell, his first public comments on the matter, in an interview with Erich Schwartzel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: "It's timed to shut me up. It's a dishonest, totally false and fabricated group of charges to embarrass Gov. Mitt Romney, my family, our company and me."

Murray was reacting both to the piece and to two subsequent requests that federal authorities look into Murray's fundraising—one from the Ohio Democratic Party, which sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney for Northern Ohio and the Cuyahoga County prosecutor requesting an investigation, and one from the good-government group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which filed a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission.

Under federal law, employers may not make political contributions a condition of employment, or reimburse employees for contributions. In May, I reported on questionable donations from employees of another Ohio company, Suarez Corporation, to Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel and Congressman Jim Renacci. Those donations sparked an FBI investigation, and the two candidates later returned the money to the employees—more than $100,000 for each candidate.