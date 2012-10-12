Even if we allow for Forster’s Dickens and Lewis Melville’s Thackeray, it is only now, in the middle of the century, that we are being given palpable figures of the two novelists who, more than any other writers of their time, dominated the first half of the Victorian era (in the field of fiction) and threw their formidable shadows across the rest of it into our own time.

We are nevertheless led to the reflection that if in England during the past 50 years there has been a tendency to see the eminent Victorians in a somewhat fading and patronizing after-glow (as we tended for a time to see some of our writers of the New England flowering), it is in America that a more objective picture can emerge. What is remarkable in Mr. Ray’s study is not only his deep saturation in the life of his subject but the way in which he bestrides Victorian London and introduces us to many of its figures as if he had personally known them. We meet not only the dramatis personae of Thackeray’s childhood in India and England, but encounter the shadowy men of Grub Street, and the little band of writers who made Punch the institution it became, and remains, in England. Mr. Ray observes that “Victorian society at its best surely had a dignity and maturity unmatched in our own time.”

There is perhaps less overt drama in the life of Thackeray than in the life of Dickens; Dickens rose rapidly out of his poverty to heights of wealth and public adulation. Thackeray’s life during the first thirty-five years at least has an almost plodding character. Born in India, an only son who lost his father at five, he was formed during boyhood and adolescence in the schools of England. His doting mother re-married and Thackeray was deeply attached to the reconstructed household. Mr. Ray tells us how the young man came to life as a sharp contrast between the warmth and trust of a happy home circle and the selfish indifference of the outside world. (One is tempted to suggest that Becky Sharp symbolized the latter, Amelia the former.) It took three generations to fashion a gentleman, Thackeray observed, and Mr. Ray shows us the generations that fashioned the young man who decorated London drawing-rooms, dabbled in art, and gambled away much of his inheritance while still a student in Cambridge. Thereafter, by degrees, “the horrible glazed eyes of Necessity” turned him to ungentlemanly tasks to support a melancholic wife and two young daughters. Where other gentlemen are overwhelmed by such responsibilities, Thackeray’s vision of life grew even sharper. The gentleman became a hack writer; the writer acquired a finished style; ultimately he became an accomplished novelist. To such uses did he put adversity.

From Mr. Ray’s documentation one gets the picture of a man of transcendent literary gifts, with a penchant for high bohemia, amiable, sentimental, romantic, who was forced too abruptly to say farewell to a rather boisterous youth and the cheerful ways of a seemingly benign world—and yet had the courage to face that reality. Indeed his strength lay in his gradually grasping and reflecting the society which he had found so smiling, and which he knew to be both powerful and petty, hard and evil. As a truthful man he sought to express this reality and it shines with a clear hard light in the pages of Vanity Fair. But truth and reality are often cruel and endured with difficulty by the mind. Some anodyne is needed; and so in Thackeray’s writings truth now and again is bathed in gentle illusion, or clothed in the graceful garments of the novelist’s wit and geniality. As he grew older a strong nostalgia for his earlier years suffused his writing and softened the sharp edges of his pictures.

It is this which leads me to wonder whether Mr. Ray, in his otherwise judicial appraisal of the novelist’s formation, is not splitting hairs when he observes that Thackeray represented in his mature art “the classic moment of English realism.”