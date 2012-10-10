Last weekend, an email from Ann Romney appeared in inboxes across America. “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts …” read the subject line. In case you weren’t a fan of NBC’s dearly-departed Friday Night Lights, the go-get-‘em phrase ends with “Can’t Lose,” which makes it a smart play for the sentimentalist and dreamers and ex-high school athletes among us (that is to say, all of us). And that the email came from the presidential candidate’s better, blonder half was surely no accident. Was there any character more beloved on that show than “Coach’s wife,” Tami Taylor? Tim Riggins’ abs, Matt Saracen’s silences, and Coach Eric Taylor’s squinty-eyed sermons all have their partisans, but it was the inclusive, intimate “y’all” as uttered by actress Connie Britton that made the whole thing hang together. (In case you need a reminder, one of the many YouTube fan videos devoted to Britton is a supercut of her best y’alls).

Now Britton has her own network show premiering tonight, ABC’s Nashville, on which she plays another Southerner, this time country-music queen Rayna Jaymes. Despite the subliminal promise of all those extra “y”s in her character’s name, “there may not be as many y’alls,” she has warned fans in an attempt at expectation management. Britton’s no singer, but it barely matters. She has a more important quality to bring to the part. Yes, the accent’s slightly different, the character is less homey, and the shoes are more stiletto than Stetson, but for all intents and purposes, Britton is settling back into her most iconic role: the Blue Stater’s wet dream of what a Red State woman could be. No wonder Romney, as he tacks towards the center with election day approaching, wants his own Mrs. Coach.

It doesn’t matter that Britton, who is 45, is, in many ways, about as Blue State as they come (she majored in Asian studies at Darmouth, is raising an adopted son on her own, and despite FNL’s subject matter, says she doesn’t remotely understand football, nor care to). What Britton’s perfected is that holy grail of playing strong without coming across as strident or cold. Her already wide eyes widen in surprise as a crisis, big or small, emerges; her forehead scrunches as she figures out how to address it. We are to know she is not without emotions, but she’s also never at their mercy. As she says something blunt, she shakes her head slowly—not quite in apology, but in wonderment that it must be said.

Britton told David Letterman not long ago that she had to take breaks from Texas for the fresh air of New York or L.A., but some of her work is drawn from early experience. She has described the basis for her characters as the women she knew growing up in small-town Virginia: “They were tough broads, “ she told a rapt NPR interviewer. “My mother would march herself up to our school and have it out if she thought we were screwing up in some class or something. I mean, she was like a mother bear. And these were not women who were just going to sit back and say 'Yes sir. No sir.' But they were sweet because they knew that's what they had to do to get their point across in that sort of environment.”