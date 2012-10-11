Flash to America for a second. The relations between the Israeli and American leaders are the worst they have been in at least two decades, arguably longer. No matter how much blame you apportion to Obama, you need to save plenty for Bibi, who in the past few months has made matters worse by all but openly campaigning for Mitt Romney.

If Romney wins, Bibi’s in the catbird seat, and his bet on Romney, inapproriate though it was, may pay off. But if Obama does, then the prime minister has a problem. Many Israelis lack warm feelings for Obama, but many more understand the importance of their country’s special relationship with America. Thus, they were duly freaked out by the openness with which Netanyahu seemed to be rooting for one side, given the possibility that the other side might win; thus, it was correctly perceived as a domestic political move when Barak met with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, in effect an Obama administration official, to assure him of continued Israeli friendship, and did so behind Netanyahu’s back.

In sum, four more years of Obama means four more years of Netanyahu needing to get along with a guy none too fond of him, who, having achieved re-election, will have less reason to need to get along with him. The upshot is that an Obama victory will make it more difficult for Bibi to form another far-right-wing government. Instead, as the Wall Street Journal reports, he will be under pressure to join with parties of the center—Barak’s, sure (if his party gets the two percent needed to qualify!), but also Kadima, whoever is running it, and perhaps also the new party created by television personality Yair Lapid. The personal animosity between Obama and Netanyahu would remain to some extent, but a centrist coalition would be more palatable to a second Obama administration, because they would be more like-minded on many issues of both substance, particularly the settlements and the Palestinians, and temperament. (U.S. cabinet ministers tend to have more in common with the politicians from the middle-of-the-road Kadima than from the Sephardic ultra-Orthodox Shas; and while she will not be his next secretary of state, Hillary Clinton was angered by ultra-Orthodox protests in favor of female modesty earlier this year, and the views of those protesters are represented in the current government.)

And a centrist coalition could have profound ramifactions for Israel. It will create a more hospitable climate for a law mandating the drafting of more religious (and even Arab) citizens into the military or civil service; for economic policies meant to address the inequality that drove Israelis to the streets in the summer of 2011; and even, maybe, for a softer line on the Palestinian question. (Again, Iran is a different story. Any government run by Netanyahu and including Barak is likely to maintain the stances of the current one.)