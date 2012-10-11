Since the first presidential debate last week, Obama has led in just two national surveys: YouGov/Economist survey and Rasmussen. It's not unusual or unlikely for the occasional poll to show a 3-point Obama lead while an average of national surveys points toward Romney in the lead by one or two points. But Rasmussen and YouGov/Economist aren't just typical surveys.

Unlike every other survey, Rasmussen weights for party-ID. Unlike nearly every other major survey, the YouGov/Economist poll is conducted online. (And it has a decent track record and has polled for the entire campaign season, making it a rarity among online surveys). So a dissent by YouGov/Economist and Rasmussen raises the possibility that their differences are due to methodological distinctions. If that's the case, then it's worth considering whether their methods might explain their different results.

One explanation is that the Rasmussen and YouGov/Economist polls are missing a shift in Romney's direction, but might come back toward the average later. Another explanation is that telephone-based surveys weighted by census variables are missing Democratic-leaning voters who aren't feeling like talking about politics after Romney’s debate victory. This is quite common after conventions, which often result in temporary surges in the willingness of partisans or leaners to respond to telephone pollsters. It's less common after debates, but this wasn't exactly a typical debate.

Not only do panel-based internet surveys have higher response rates than telephone polls, but they can note which of their panelists are responding or not. According to Doug Rivers, the president of YouGov/Polimetrix, past Obama supporters were 4 percent less likely to respond to their most recent survey than past Romney supporters. Among respondents that YouGov was able to recontact, there was very little movement following to the debate. If YouGov/Economist is right and partisan response rates are driving Romney's numbers in the national telephone polls, the telephone surveys might not catch up until a new event—perhaps a better performance by Obama in the next debate—causes Democratic-leaners to return to their telephone and voice their support for the president.