Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

India’s battle with drug-resistant tuberculosis .

Caravan Magazine | 40 min (9,882 words)

Another economic threat looming on the horizon—baby boomers.

The Economist | 4 min (983 words)