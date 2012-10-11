Jim Lehrer can’t be blamed for Barack Obama’s listless showing in his first debate against Mitt Romney last Wednesday night. But neither should the misguidedness of last week’s pig pile on Lehrer exempt his own hapless performance from scrutiny. Let’s face it, Lehrer has been a menace to American democracy for decades: Jack Shafer called him out in Slate sixteen years ago for his frustrating conduct in running the Clinton-Dole debates of 1996; in 2000, Lehrer’s insistence on telling the American public that there were no differences between Al Gore and George Bush, Jr., on the question of a patients’ bill or rights resulted in the sorry spectacle of Gore replying, quite correctly, that only he and not his rival supported the bill in question.

Lehrer, however, is only the worst offender of a debate structure that has long encouraged unsatisfying exchanges. I realize that would-be reformers of the debate process risk coming across as League of Women Voters do-gooders, naively proposing ambitious overhauls that the parties will never accept (they keep coming back to Lehrer, after all). But it’s worth noting that the “single-moderator” format of recent election cycles has not always been a staple of the debates, and that experimentation with the design of the programs is not unheard of. It may be time to junk the format we have and start afresh.

A simple idea would be to return to a panel instead of an individual. Historically, most debates have had panels of questioners. Sometimes the questions have collaborated fruitfully to make sure a range of topic was covered. At times they have gotten each other’s backs—as when in 1988 they tag-teamed vice presidential aspirant Dan Quayle with queries about his unreadiness for high office, leading him to liken himself to John F. Kennedy. At a minimum, the variety of voices and faces and perspectives brought to the debates of the 1970s and 1980s a liveliness that 90 minutes with Jim Lehrer, or even Candy Crowley, is unlikely to produce.

But it’s more than the single moderator that should go. It’s also that the tyranny of television pundits and anchors must end. Trained as they are to report on the news of the day in short segments, usually shorn of deep context or analysis, they typically ask questions that center on a narrow range of issues or the pseudo-scandal of the day, all the while purveying inside-the-Beltway conventional wisdom. When the television networks conspired with the Kennedy and Nixon campaigns in 1960 to stage the first general-election debates (it’s often forgotten that there had been primary debates before), the campaigns insisted that print reporters join the panels of questioners, alongside the TV anchors. But while newspaper reporters sometimes made it onto the panels in subsequent years, all but one debate was moderated by a TV personality. The exception came in 1976, when Jim Hoge, then editor of the Chicago Sun-Times, moderated the vice presidential debate between Walter Mondale and Bob Dole.