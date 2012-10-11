On Medicare, Biden explained what the Romney-Ryan Medicare plan would mean for retirees—that it would jeopardize the guarantee of benefits that the program has provided since its creation in 1965. Biden also reminded voters about the 2011 Ryan Medicare plan, which would have left the typical senior individually responsible for two-thirds of his or her medical costs. Ryan noted that he and Romney had since endorsed less extreme plans. Biden didn’t dispute that, but he asked, rightly, why voters should trust them when they were endorsing such dramatic and dangerous changes less than a year ago.

On the economy, Biden challenged Ryan's account of the Recovery Act. He pointed out that unemployment today is slightly lower than it was when Obama took office—and much lower than it was at the peak of recession, before Obama's policies had a chance to take effect.

Biden had his weak moments, for sure. Based on my admittedly unspecialized knowledge of foreign policy, it sounded like he was dodging the first question about intelligence failures before the killings in Benghazi. Biden’s characterization of conditions in Afghanistan also seemed too sanguine. And Ryan had moments that will please his supporters as much as Biden's moments satisfied his. Looking directly into the camera, a tactic both men used, Ryan made what may be their most effective argument on taxes—that Democrats will eventually raise middle class taxes, even if they promise not to do so. (For the record, I don’t think they will—and I wish they would!)

Biden was pugnacious, interrupting frequently, and at times openly dismissive of Ryan. I imagine that will annoy a lot of voters. But, oh, Biden had some great liners. When Ryan said “sometimes the words don't come out of your mouth the right way,” referring to Biden’s penchants for gaffes, Biden said “but I always say what I mean.” In an exchange about taxes, Biden let loose about the 47 percent: "My friend recently, in a speech in Washington, said 30 percent of the American people are takers. These people are my mom and dad, the people I grew up with, my neighbors. They pay more effective tax than Governor Romney pays in his federal income tax."