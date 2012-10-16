IN RECENT YEARS, a rash of food historians have chosen the prism of a single ingredient to explore everything from empire building to environmental decline. Books in this category—prominent examples include Cod from 1998, Salt from 2003, Extra Virginity from 2011, and Bee Wilson’s own 2006 debut, The Hive (which chronicled the life and times of honey)—are reductive by nature. They delineate their territory by the mechanism (or gimmick) of their construction: if history doesn’t brush up against the fish or the seasoning that is their focus, then these writers are not interested.

Wilson’s latest, Consider the Fork, takes a decidedly more scenic route. It is a wide-ranging historical road map of the influence of culture on cuisine. The elaborate array of specialized French knives, for example, reflects a world of artful culinary opulence, while the all-purpose cleaver used in Chinese cooking (the tou) indicates a society formed around the principle of “minimax”—lowest input, highest yield—which creates peerless flavors from chronic scarcity. By noting that aristocrats (from many cultures) cultivated a taste for smooth pastes that required exhaustive grinding in a mortar and pestle, she highlights a class dynamic that persisted from Roman times more or less until the invention of the food processor.

Wilson’s approach makes for a book that meanders from one digression to the next, gathering thematic weight as it goes, rather than building to a point. The book is densely, prodigiously researched, but its bright tone is less the scholar’s than the enthusiast’s. The reader can imagine her, utensil in hand, exhorting us: Consider! (At one point she does, indeed, consider the fork—a relatively new tool, as it turns out.) She rhapsodizes about the humble as well as the grand; she spends more pages dissecting the intricacies of egg-beating technology than she does lauding the invention of the gas-powered stove.

All this can feel a bit tedious to a reader who doesn’t share her passions. I admit to skimming a section about spoon shapes and to groaning when she detoured into an explanation of ergonomic peelers just ten pages from the end of the book. But most of the time, it is easy and delightful to get swept up in Wilson’s zeal. And the rejection of a traditional narrative arc does not indicate a lack of structure; rather, the book’s horizontal shape is a choice that suits its material. It is fluid yet engaging, just like a good conversation over a pan of sizzling vegetables.