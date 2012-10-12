While Team Romney has often outspent Team Obama with the help of outside Super PACs, data from the National Journal suggest that next week will be the first time the Romney campaign outspends the Obama campaign in the battleground states.

Romney’s first ad spending lead has two causes: an across the board decline in Obama’s ad spending (with the exception of Florida) and an increase in Romney’s spending (with the exception of New Hampshire and Iowa).

At the same time, Restore Our Future returned to the fray with huge buys in several key states, including Virginia and Wisconsin, where RoF’s big $3 and $1 million dollar buys actually exceeded the Obama campaign’s spending, giving Team Romney a big spending advantage in the Commonwealth. Priorities USA, the most prominent Obama-leaning—or perhaps anti-Romney—Super PAC, added $500,000 in Nevada, allowing Obama to take the spending edge in the Silver State.

