A. Obama performs as well among non-white Arizonans as he did nationally in 2008, or perhaps even better among Latinos. Given that Arizona is ground-zero in recent immigration debates, it’s not hard to envision how Obama could do better among Arizona Latinos than he did nationally. Indeed, a recent Latino Decisions poll showed Obama with 80 percent of Latino voters and today's survey showed Obama at 77 percent. Realistically, Obama won’t do as well in the exit polls, which tend to show Democrats doing worse with Latino voters than Latino Decisions surveys. But if Obama does as well among non-white voters as he did nationally without any additional gains among Latinos, he would still hold 47.8 percent of the vote. If Obama did a net-10 points better among Arizona Latinos than he did nationally (72 percent in the exit polls), Obama would hold 48.6 percent of the vote in Arizona. And if the exit polls actually showed Obama winning nearly 80 percent of the vote, then Obama could fight to a true tie (about 49.5 percent of the vote) with gains among Latino voters alone.

B. Obama maintains ’08 support among white voters or increases non-white turnout by enough to compensate for losses among whites. Both halves of this condition are possible. The possibility that Obama maintains his support among Arizona whites, despite losing white voters nationally, is more plausible than it is elsewhere since Obama actually did worse among Arizona whites than Kerry did in 2004, presumably because of McCain’s home state advantage.

But if Obama lost additional support among Arizona whites (which also seems quite possible) Obama could make up ground with a more diverse electorate. While Arizona does not track voter registration by race or ethnicity, the U.S. Census suggests that Latinos now represent 18 percent of Arizona’s registered voters, up from 14 percent four years ago. Using U.S. Census data has limits, but the Latino share of registered voters has probably increased over the last four years and it could help make up for losses among non-Latino voters. But a two point increase in the Latino share of the electorate is necessary for Obama to compensate for a one-point loss in support among white voters, so he can’t afford for his support among white voters to fall far from forty percent.

3) Obama’s decision not to contest the state suggests that Arizona probably won’t go his way

The Obama campaign toyed with competing in Arizona and even reconsidered the state in September, suggesting that they were intrigued by a case probably not too dissimilar from the one advanced above. But whether it was insufficient funds, insufficient Latino enthusiasm, or a big drop in support among Arizona whites, the Obama campaign appears to have concluded that Arizona is not likely to go their way in the fall. For that reason alone, it seems unlikely that Obama is ahead by a couple of points in Arizona—even before considering Romney’s narrow national advantage or a tight race elsewhere in the southwest. Without McCain on the ballot, increased Latino support can and turnout can easily get Obama to 47 or 48 percent of the vote, but the final two percent get quite difficult, requiring either a massive swing among Latino voters (40 points), a big increase in Latino turnout, and resilient support among Arizona's white voters. But if Obama did get into the state, it wouldn't be exceedingly hard to see why. The conditions necessary for a close race in Arizona are all quite plausible, it's just a question of whether they exist in reality, not just on paper.