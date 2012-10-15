It was always hard to like Arlen Specter because he was so unlikable. “Snarlin' Arlin,” they called him behind his back in the U.S. Senate, though that wasn't quite on the mark.

Specter, who died Sunday of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at age 82, was cool, imperious and difficult in a way that brilliant men can be. He also had a drive to prove himself in the broader world, as only a Jewish kid from Wichita, Kansas can. In his 2000 autobiography Passion for Truth, Specter’s need to be recognized oozes out from nearly every page. It gave him an edge. To use a Yiddish word, he had shpilkes.

I covered Specter during most of his long political career in Pennsylvania—right to the bitter end, when he lost his seat in 2010, after his desire to retain power overcame his native intelligence. He switched from Republican to Democrat, a move that looked as if it was done solely as an act of self preservation—which it was.

As he exited the Republican caucus, he criticized his party's drift to the right, saying: “I am not prepared to have my 29-year record in the United States Senate decided by the Pennsylvania Republican primary electorate—not prepared to have that record decided by that jury.”