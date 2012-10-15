The demographic composition of Obama's bounce and subsequent decline provides additional evidence to support this possibility. Obama did not make big gains among Republicans, conservatives, or other groups where Obama's gains might seem fleeting. Instead, many of the groups where Obama made his largest gains came from groups where Democrats have a strong and resonant message, like Hispanics and low-income voters. Of course, there are plenty of marginal swing voters in Democratic-leaning groups; after all, Bush did quite well with Hispanics eight years ago. But winning Latino swing voters will require Romney to overcome a Democratic message with strong appeal. There's a reason they moved to the president in the first place.

One related type of voter has been written about extensively: the disappointed Obama '08 voter that likes the president personally and thinks he was dealt a tough hand. The articles written about these voters contend that it is difficult to get them to break their emotional attachment to the president and suggest that they are not convinced that he is a failure. It is easy to envision how many of these voters might have flocked to Obama's side after the DNC as they gained confidence in his performance and the direction of the economy, but reverted to "undecided" following another disappointment when high expectations confronted the reality of a feckless performance. Are these voters an easy sell for Romney or are they likely to return to the president? Given their willingness to support Obama after the DNC, it is easy to see how they could return to his column on Election Day, especially if Obama can restore their confidence in later debates.

The 2004 election also suggests that a collapse in a president's support after a debate doesn't mean that the incumbent is unlikely to win those voters back. Bush held 49.5 percent of the vote heading into the first presidential debate and fell as low as 47.3 percent after his defeat. By election day, he returned to 48.9 percent of the vote, held 49 percent a few times over the final few weeks, and won 50.7 percent on Election Day. If Obama returns to something short of his pre-debate average, he'd hold 48.5 to 49 percent of the vote on Election Day. And although Kerry continued to pick up support after the first debate, rising from 43 before to 46 after the debate and even 47.4 by Election Day, Kerry was largely soaking up his own latent voters--48 percent supported Kerry after the debate and 47 percent of voters disapproved of Bush's performance. Put differently, there were plenty of latent or likely Kerry supporters for the Democrats to soak up over the final month of the campaign.

With both parties all but assured of 47 percent of the vote, every voter on the route to 50 percent gets more and more difficult. With Romney finally matching Obama's disapproval rating and holding his highest share of the vote to date, additional gains won't come easily. Obama's past flirtations with 49 percent of the vote suggest that he might have plenty of latent supporters on the route to 49 or 50 percent. If Obama's losses are the result of marginal voters doubting the president after a mediocre performance and accompanying media coverage, then Obama will probably win many of these voters back over the next few weeks. But the decision of these voters to embrace the president may have been informed by a more negative impression of the Republican nominee than voters will receive over the final month, between strong Romney debate performances and more balanced ad spending. If Obama's losses are more a product of Romney disrupting negative preconceptions than voters doubting the president after a weak performance, then Romney might be able to fight with Obama voter for voter through Election Day.