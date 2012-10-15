The grassroots component of a political campaign runs on a special kind of insanity.

Sure, there’s a lot to do. Canvassing, house parties, data entry, phone banking, and planting yard signs pack the daylight hours, and prep for the next day can go late into the night. Food is whatever’s cheap and fast—usually pizza and donuts—and normal exercise routines go out the window.

But beyond the infinite checklists, there’s also the kind of masochism that comes with ideological work environments: Everybody wants to be that staffer who’s so critical to the campaign that she doesn’t leave the office before midnight, and comes back before the sun rises in the morning. People will even watch YouTube videos or play Facebook games to stick around longer, instead of going home to do their laundry, and just end up more tired in the morning.

“There's this culture of, if i'm the first person out, I'm a slacker,” says Evan Sutton, a veteran of several campaigns. It’s an attitude that explains why so many people gain weight, lose friends, and otherwise damage themselves while working on campaigns. Now Sutton and a few hundred other campaign workers have embraced a program designed to impose some basic normality on the campaigning life.