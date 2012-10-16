In Tehran, the presence of the working American embassy was intended as a signal that the United States had accepted the revolution and was ready to work with whatever government emerged. Iranian militants chose to see it as a provocation, and ultimately used it to whip up public fears of an American counter-revolution, a pretense they milked for more than a year to defeat their political rivals—mostly democrats and socialists—and seize control of the state.

There is a haunting scene in Argo when a car carrying Mendez through the crowded streets of Tehran passes the body of a man in a business suit who has been hung from a large construction crane. At the end, the image reappears in a montage alongside an actual photograph of the atrocity. Score settling with the Shah’s old regime quickly morphed into an Islamist purge, as those revolutionaries struggling to recreate an Iranian democracy were branded as tools of the Great Satan, and either strung up, shot, imprisoned or (the lucky ones) exiled.

To keep up the pretense of an American counter-revolution, the hostages had to be “spies,” and the papers seized from American files inside the chancery “proof” of their conspiracy—a name on a political officer’s Rolodex was enough to brand an Iranian official as a traitor. The film depicts one of the hostage-takers regular press conferences, where chubby young Nilufar Ebtakar (later a vice president of the country) unspooled this fantasy in American-accented English.

Argo shows a real clip of Iran’s then foreign minister, the sad-faced Sadegh Ghotbzadeh, uttering in response a statement that will last long in the annals of hypocrisy, accusing Canada of “flagrantly violating international law.” This while most of the U.S. mission remained captive. Ghotbzadeh was himself secretly negotiating with the Carter administration at the time, trying to arrange for the hostages’ release, for which he would pay the ultimate price in the coming years. He would be arrested and tortured and marched to a firing squad by his Islamist countrymen.

The charade was pretty much over by the summer of 1980, after the new Islamist state was on its feet, but then Saddam Hussein attacked. Iran was at war, and the hostage issue back-burnered. They were finally released in January 1981, after Jimmy Carter had lost his bid for a second term and Ronald Reagan was being inaugurated. Ever since, many have convinced themselves that Iran held the hostages for 444 days because Carter was too weak to act—in fact he prepared and launched one of the boldest covert military efforts in American history—and that Iran ultimately released the captives because they feared dealing with the Gipper, who proved to be a lot more willing to deal with the mullahs than Carter ever was.

The idea that America could somehow shape and control these events, any more than it can dictate the outcome of events today in Libya, Syria, and elsewhere, is not just arrogant, it’s preposterous. As the Iran hostage crisis made clear, sometimes just the friendly presence of the United States in a country can be turned against us.

The film ends with a little spoken post-script by Jimmy Carter, whose basic decency is the reason the rest of the Americans trapped in Tehran made it home alive. At a time when those who view foreign policy as political gamesmanship were demanding that the United States hit Iran hard, when the American press was doing its best to rev up jingoist sentiment, Carter never lost sight of the thing that mattered most, the fate of those captive Americans. His forbearance (and the failure of his rescue mission) may have cost him his presidency, but remains one of the finest examples of courage in White House history.