This is North Carolina.

Its borders have been established for hundreds of years, beginning with King Charles II's Royal Colonial Boundary in 1665. Since then, North Carolina's northern border has been unmistakably straight, although it took a little longer for the southern border to get worked out.

But when Karl Rove and Joe Trippi took their most recent look at the electoral map and moved the Tar Heel State’s 15 electoral votes to “Lean Romney,” it became apparent that they had moved more than just the state’s position in the Electoral College. According to Fox News, North Carolina is a raggedy island and, if you look carefully, you can see smaller islands off its northern and southern coasts ensconced inside of Virginia or South Carolina. The border with South Carolina isn't defined by geometric lines, but an arch of supposed coastline stretching from Cape Fear to the Appalachians.