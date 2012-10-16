One thing on Iowa: the state hasn’t been polled much since the debates and the two post-debate polls show a tight race. But he two polls were conducted by Rasmussen and ARG and both pollsters showed Obama doing better in Iowa than the other battleground states. Given these two poll's modest GOP-lean, it’s quite possible that other surveys will show Obama with a clearer lead.

Although the national and state numbers both pointed toward a pretty clear depiction of a tight race, the unfortunate polling news of the day was a USA Today/Gallup poll showing Romney with a 5-point lead in the battleground states. In a misguided response assured to add fuel to the fire, Obama pollster Joel Benenson released a memo accusing Gallup of a flawed likely voter screen that unduly excluded Democratic-leaning women.

Here’s what I think of battleground subsamples: they’re outright uninformative and contribute to bad media coverage. Dozens of polls survey thousands of voters across the battleground states every week and provide a far more complete picture than a subsample of a few hundred respondents drawn from a national survey.

And what of Benenson’s criticism of Gallup’s likely voter screen? Benenson argues that Gallup’s question about whether voters know where they’ll vote screens out new and transient voters who haven’t yet familiarized themselves with how they’ll vote on Election Day. Intuitively, this argument makes sense, although it’s unclear whether removing this criterion would meaningfully move the numbers. That said, this might help explain why the gap between Gallup’s likely and registered voter model closed by Election Day, perhaps as voters went online and learned about where they were supposed to vote.