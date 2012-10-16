A few years back, while on a visit to the University of Cincinnati, Al Roth decided to skip breakfast. A noted economist at Harvard, Roth was responsible for algorithms that matched medical students with their residency programs, children with their schools in Boston, and more recently, compatible kidney donors and transplant patients in paired donations. So, when the paired donation consortium in Ohio learned that Roth was going to be in town, they invited him in to observe an early-morning transplant that had resulted from his work.

Roth skipped breakfast as a precaution. Later, he told me that the surgery was so interesting to watch, he was pretty sure he could have eaten beforehand and not had a problem.

Listening to him, I wondered how many economists got to see their work in action. Roth’s influence is anything but theoretical. His effects on society are far-reaching, touching many lives, including those of the tens of thousands of new doctors who seek their first job in the field each year.

Each March, Roth’s algorithm runs on the National Resident Matching Program’s computer, taking the ordered lists of preferences for residency programs submitted by graduating medical students, and the ranking of candidates submitted by hospitals, and assigns the best-possible match for each.