IN The Art of War, Sun Tzu says that of the five classes of spies the most important is the “converted spy,” or double agent, because it is only through him (or her) that true “knowledge of the enemy” can be obtained. John le Carré writes that in Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy—perhaps the greatest literary representation of a counterespionage operation—he wanted to capture “the sheer scale of the mayhem that can be visited on an enemy service when its intelligence-gathering efforts fall under the control of its opponent.” Few individuals without rank or office can be more pivotal in warfare than a well-placed operative who has pledged loyalty to one side but secretly serves the other. In his dramatic and entertaining new book, Stephan Talty shows how a single Spaniard, pretending to work for Nazi Germany while actually serving British intelligence, was “the linchpin” of the successful deception campaign to convince Hitler that the D-Day landing at Normandy was merely a feint for a larger arrival in Pas de Calais, a move that allowed the Allied armies to gain the foothold necessary to open up a Western Front and commence the ground war that would help end the Third Reich.

Juan Pujol, who never fought on the front lines, is not a Stephen Ambrose–style war hero. He was, at his core, a con man. Fittingly, it isn’t clear whether he was born on February 14 or February 28 in 1912. In Talty’s telling, which relies considerably (as it must) on Pujol’s postwar remembrances, he was a tenderhearted fantasist who rushed “to help when the neighborhood runt was losing a fight” on his Barcelona block. He was twenty-four at the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War, and, unwilling to fight for the Republic, he hid out in his fiancée’s family home until he was arrested and jailed. He escaped from prison and—in an early indication of the topsy-turvy nature of his thinking—decided that the easiest way to flee Spain was to join the Republican Army (under a false identity), get sent to the front lines, sneak over to the Nationalist side, and then make a break for the border. The Nationalists threw him into a concentration camp before he reached the front. Luckily, his father’s connections got him sprung.

As Hitler’s armed forces began their march across Europe in late 1939, Pujol, who was managing a hotel in Madrid, says he heard the call of idealism. “I yearned for justice,” he said, according to the book he co-wrote in 1985 with British spy enthusiast “Nigel West” (the pen name of former Conservative MP Rupert William Simon Allason). “I must do something, something practical; I must make my contribution toward the good of humanity.” He obtained a precious Spanish passport (by providing illicit Scotch to a couple of elderly Francoists) and walked into the British embassy to volunteer for the Allies. He was shown the door. He then turned to the Abwehr—the espionage branch of the German military—with the intention, he would later say, of becoming a double agent for the British. The Germans sent him to Lisbon, where he procured a fake diplomatic visa. Trained in secret ink and ciphering codes, and given $3,000 in cash and the code name “Alaric,” he was told to get himself to London, which was just emerging from the Blitz.

For tactical reasons that are not entirely clear, Pujol ignored his German orders and went back to Lisbon, where his offer to work for the Allies was again rebuffed. So he began delivering phony spy messages to his Abwehr controller in Madrid. In florid language that celebrated “our brave troops who fight in Russia, annihilating the Bolshevik beast,” he boasted of developing a team of sub-agents who were able to feed him intelligence from the British Isles, which was a handy way to make his café-crafted dispatches seem more believable and keep the paychecks coming in.