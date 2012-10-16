My colleague Laura Bennett published a great article in the most recent issue diagnosing a problem with the media’s most beloved Millennial cultural purveyors. She called it “you-ism.” Many urban, creative-class type twentysomethings—her examples include the writers of Thought Catalog, blogger Emma Koenig, and of course filmmaker/writer/actress Lena Dunham—essentially regurgitate their life experiences onto the digital page and expect, accurately, that it will be treated as original, even artistic. “‘You-ism,’” Bennett writes, “is less a matter of twentysomethings trying to understand their circumstances than simply taking inventory of their feelings, reassuring themselves by projecting their worldview onto the world.”

Author Shani Boianjiu would seem at first glance to be another such twentysomething, albeit not an American. Her debut novel, The People of Forever Are Not Afraid, invites, even demands discussion of her own life, which, she made clear in a New York Times interview, was indispensable grist for her fiction. But because Boianjiu is not an American but an Israeli, and because her book is not about looking for semi-employment but serving in the army, she is likely not to receive the same complaints. Manning a checkpoint near Hebron feels weightier than properly selecting which Brooklyn café to patronize.

Yet it would be a mistake to think that the reason Boianjiu’s novel deserves to be taken seriously is that its subject matter is gritty—just as it would be a shame if Thought Catalogers and their ilk caused us to write off all privileged young Americans who want to spin their comfortable lives into art. Nobody thinks Hemingway was a great writer because he drove an ambulance in the war.

Before attending Harvard and writing her novel—more precisely, a collection of linked stories—Boianjiu, 25, who hails from a small town in Israel’s north, served in the Israel Defense Forces as a weapons instructor. This is the job of one of her book’s three main characters, all of whom are young Israeli women in the IDF. Its concrete details—how to fire a rifle; how to throw a grenade (you watch it at all times, lest your hand hit something as you wind up to hurl it)—and the emotional state of a teenage soldier enforcing an occupation are not the sorts of things an author could easily imagine. It is clear her novel is spun from her own life.