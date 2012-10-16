Tiny Iowa is worth just six electoral votes, but it’s surprisingly important to the electoral math. Iowa holds the keys to Colorado: if Obama lost Iowa, then a victory in Colorado wouldn’t get him over the top without winning another tipping point state, like Ohio or Virginia. If Obama lost Wisconsin but won Ohio, a win in Iowa (as well as Nevada and New Hampshire) could make up for lost ground. And victory in Iowa would be enough to reelect Obama if he also won Ohio and Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, the Hawkeye State hasn’t received much attention from the pollsters, making it harder to judge than most states. Back in the spring, NBC moved Iowa to “Lean Romney” based on insider sources, but there weren’t enough polls to confirm whether Romney held an advantage. The state's history suggested that Obama might have an edge in a close race, but demographics pointed toward possible vulnerability for the president. By the summer, Iowa was back in the toss-up column and NBC moved Iowa to “Lean Obama” after the DNC. But the polls didn’t necessarily back up that determination, either. In September, a simple average showed Iowa near the national average, although a closer look hinted at a larger Obama advantage commensurate with his lead in Nevada or Ohio.

Since the debate, only three pollsters have surveyed the state and they’re not an especially diverse group, either. However, there are signs that Iowa might be one of Romney’s weaker battleground states and one of Obama’s best. Two of the three post-debate polls conducted surveys after the DNC, and Obama didn't do much worse than the pre-DNC counterpart. The WAA poll only found Obama losing by one point and Rasmussen actually showed Obama gaining 5 points (although their prior survey was unrealistically strong for Romney). And although the three pollsters to survey Iowa aren’t especially strong, they have surveyed at least five battlegrounds each and found Obama doing better in Iowa than any other of the other battleground states that they surveyed. Given that Obama appeared to fare well in pre-debate polls, this is decent if incomplete evidence that Obama continues to hold a lead.