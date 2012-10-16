Hilary Mantel has won the Man Booker prize for a second time, and, as far as we know, no behind-the-scenes wrangling led to her victory. But it wouldn’t have been surprising if some squabbles had taken place. The Booker has always been unusually contentious. So contentious, in fact, that an alternative prize—the “Not the Booker”—was initiated in 2009 by The Guardian to poke fun at the internecine debates and offer a more open contest. At least that was the plan. Not the Booker has actually become Not So Different From The Booker.

Despite its illustrious roster of winners (English Patient, Midnight’s Children, Life and Times of Michael K), politicking among Booker judges is often deemed the surest route to victory. (See The Guardian’s 2008 account of the first forty years of disputes among the judging panel.) In one instance, Kingsley Amis’s novel ended up on the shortlist thanks to the lobbying of judge Elizabeth Jane Howard—his wife. “In the final round, the jury deliberations, there are all kinds of compromises that have to be made,” said Sam Jordison, who has covered the Prize for The Guardian; “hissy fits and temper tantrums are notoriously thrown.”

“Not the Booker” is an honor that is, in practical terms, entirely theoretical. (In terms of publicity, it’s not so theoretical.) The governing concept is transparency—a contrast to the veiled machinations ostensibly behind the Booker: anyone can nominate a favorite book of the year, then the readers winnow the very-very long list down to a shortlist, then pick a single winner. When first announcing the prize, Jordison asked readers, “Why should, say, [BBC presenter] James Naughtie be judging this year’s prize? Are they really better judges than you or I?” The prize, Jordison told me, “is a mug from the offices of The Guardian. It has ‘The Guardian’ written on it. These mugs were produced ten years ago.”

But some two months later, when the first prize was announced (it went to Rana Dasgupta’s Solo, a novel about Soviet-era Tblisi), The Guardian had to apologize to its readers for what appeared to be back-room maneuvering (a rush of votes came at the same time, for the same candidate). Mr. Dasgupta still won his mug, though.