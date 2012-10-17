Vicki Hartzler

Hartzler, the freshman congresswoman from Missouri’s 4th district, is not technically a new face. But as she’s competing for a district that has been redrawn to be highly competitive, we’ll look the other way. Besides, all of Hartzler’s most “colorful” moments occurred after her 2010 election. Like her confession, at a Missouri town hall, that she has “a lot of doubts” about the validity of Obama’s birth certificate. (“I mean, if someone asked for my birth certificate, I’d get my baby book and hand it out and say ‘Here it is.’”) Or her insistence that allowing gay marriage would be the same as allowing an uncle to marry his niece, a 12-year-old to marry a 50-year old, or a letting 3-year old drive a car. (She later clarified that she meant to say, “13-year-old,” not 3-year-old. Ah.) But at least her preoccupation with fighting gay rights comes with some compassion. Recently, when confronted by a pro-gay rights student, she reassured him, saying, “You shouldn’t feel bad.” Hartzler was also one of the last to condemn Todd Akin during the “legitimate rape” backlash. Because why not?

Kyrsten Sinema

Democrat Kyrsten Sinema is favored to win in Arizona’s left-leaning 9th district. This is in spite of having led a war protest while wearing a pink tutu in her role of spokesperson for the Green Party, and saying, of women who don’t work, “These women who act like staying at home, leeching off their husbands or boyfriends, and just cashing the checks is some sort of feminism because they're choosing to live that life. That's bullshit. I mean, what the fuck are we really talking about here?” Good luck with that, Arizona.

