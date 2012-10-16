After the first presidential debate, YouGov recontacted likely voters in 25 states, including the eight battlegrounds and found Romney making small gains. These state findings come on the heels of last week’s YouGov/Economist national survey, which found Obama maintaining a 3-point lead among likely voters. Although later polls have since shown Obama holding a modest edge, the YouGov/Economist poll was the only survey showing Obama maintaining a national lead when it was released least Wednesday.

But the surveys weren't just your typical polls, and not just in the sense that they were conducted online. YouGov recontacted respondents from last month's polls, so Obama's resilience means that few of the voters surveyed by YouGov switched allegiances after the first debate. This raises the possibility that shifts in the post-debate polls are due to changes in response rates, not genuine shifts in voter opinion. Changes in response rates are quite common after party conventions and they are partially responsible for the post-convention “bounce” phenomenon. The resoundingly positive media coverage for Romney after the first debate could have plausibly triggered a similar movement in the polls. According to YouGov’s Doug Rivers, Democratic panelists were 4 percent less likely than Republican panelists to respond to their most recent request, and that’s despite higher response rates than telephone pollsters. And YouGov is not alone at hinting at a response-rate related bounce for Romney; many of the surveys with methods that tend to control for changes in response rates, like RAND and Rasmussen, showed Romney making fewer gains than more traditional telephone surveys weighted to demographic targets.

However, interviewing past respondents has risks of its own. YouGov managed to recontact more than 80 percent of respondents in some states, but the drop-off voters might well be the ones who shifted toward the undecided column or have become less likely to turnout in November. The experience of being interviewed the first time might also cause voters to respond differently than they would if they hadn’t previously been interviewed. None of these risks necessarily invalidate YouGov's findings, but they're all reasons why the polls method produce different numbers than a more traditional survey.