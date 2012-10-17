Not much evidence of movement heading into the second debate.

As I'm looking over this chart, it looks like PPP/DailyKos/SEIU got lost in the action, but the big picture is about the same. The national polls over the last few days have shown a tied race, with every hint of movement easily explained by static. No matter how you look at the national polls, the popular vote was about tied up heading into the first debate.

With the exception of YouGov, Tuesday was a dry day as pollsters stood on the sideline awaiting the next post-debate polling frenzy. For more information on YouGov's big wave of polls, you might want to read this.